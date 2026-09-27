CM Punk had a throwback surprise for the Chicago crowd at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide.

Punk made his entrance at the Allstate Arena to Killswitch Engage’s “This Fire Burns,” bringing back the theme song he used during the early years of his WWE career.

Punk also came to the ring wearing a lucha-style mask inspired by his Straight Edge Society era, though it was different from the mask featured in the teaser videos leading up to the event.

“This Fire Burns” served as Punk’s WWE entrance theme before he eventually switched to “Cult of Personality.” The song was also featured in the video package that aired before Punk made his entrance for the main event of WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium.

Punk teamed with Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano against Omos, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh at Worlds Collide.

Although the event took place Saturday night in Chicago, WWE x AAA Worlds Collide will not air until Wednesday, September 30 on YouTube.