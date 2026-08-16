CM Punk reflected on a memorable night after stepping into the ring at Saturday’s WWE NXT live event.

Punk teamed with Myles Borne and Tavion Heights to defeat The Vanity Project in the main event at the VSU Multipurpose Center in Petersburg, Virginia.

He also had a memorable moment with Myka Lockwood, where the two did the double biceps pose to each other before Lockwood eventually hit Punk with a massive powerbomb (see videos below).

Following the show, Punk took to his Instagram Stories to thank the fans who attended the event.

“Thank you to all the fans who came out tonight,” Punk wrote. “You were BEAUTS. Amazing energy. Thank you Petersburg VA!”

Punk also offered a special message of appreciation to the NXT roster and crew.

“Special thank you to all NXT talent and crew,” he continued. “My heart is so full. I love this. I am so grateful, and appreciative of everyone’s hard work. What a life!”

The former WWE Champion also posed for a group selfie in the ring with members of the NXT roster following the August 15 live event (see below).

CM Punk is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event of the August 21 episode of WWE SmackDown in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/21 for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

CM Punk teamed up tonight with Myles Borne and Tavion Heights against The Vanity Project in Punk’s first match in NXT since 2012! #NXTPetersburg 🔥 📸: gill_gippson | IG pic.twitter.com/pky9mkp60W — Teffo (@Teffo_01) August 16, 2026