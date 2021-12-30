Last night’s AEW New Year’s Smash program saw top superstar CM Punk cut yet another epic promo on his current rival MJF. This time the Chicago Savior told the 25-year old Pinnacle leader that he was, “A bigger waste of Khan money that Tim Tebow,” the former NFL Quarterback who signed a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars (owned by the Khan family) as a Tight End before being released last August. Check it out below.
.@CMPunk and his thoughts on how the boss spends his money 🤔
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 30, 2021
Thunder Rosa took to Twitter after last night show’s teasing that she is going to bring some backup into AEW after Mercedes Martinez returned and cost her a spot in the TBS title tournament finals. She writes, “I need some back up in @AEW tired of these 3 on 1 matchup’s.”
I need some back up in @AEW tired of these 3 on 1 matchup's #AEW!#AEWDYNAMITE
— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) December 30, 2021