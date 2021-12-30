Last night’s AEW New Year’s Smash program saw top superstar CM Punk cut yet another epic promo on his current rival MJF. This time the Chicago Savior told the 25-year old Pinnacle leader that he was, “A bigger waste of Khan money that Tim Tebow,” the former NFL Quarterback who signed a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars (owned by the Khan family) as a Tight End before being released last August. Check it out below.

Thunder Rosa took to Twitter after last night show’s teasing that she is going to bring some backup into AEW after Mercedes Martinez returned and cost her a spot in the TBS title tournament finals. She writes, “I need some back up in @AEW tired of these 3 on 1 matchup’s.”