To promote his match against Daniel Garcia on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, CM Punk did an interview with Sports Illustrated where he spoke about a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

The storyline of his return to pro wrestling:

“Ray Bourque, that’s exactly who I am. You’re going to have to Google that if you’re not a hockey person, but that’s exactly who I am. I’m the f—— old guy on the team, and I’m there to score goals, block shots and do whatever the f— I can to help the team win. I’m there in those in-between moments in the locker room to help people along. That’s my role backstage. To me, that’s the story I want to tell on the screen. I see some of the comments like, ‘CM Punk’s not in the story line.’ Yes, I am. The story is I’ve been gone for seven years and I came back. I’m starting at the bottom and making my way to the top. That’s the story.”

His wife, AJ Lee, joining WOW as an executive producer and color commentator: