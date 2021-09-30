CM Punk made an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked why he chose ‘Cult of Personality’ for his entrance music:

“I have been fortunate enough to be friends with a lot of great bands, a lot of talented artists, and to use a lot of those songs for entrance music. Cult of Personality, I think, transcends everything and I’m proud of this. The name CM Punk is forever tied to the band Living Color and Cult of Personality. It’s been a common thread throughout my entire life. The whole reason I used that song in Ring of Honor was because I loved that song. I thought it was great ring entrance music and for the character and everything. That was the song my little league team would play after we won games in 1989. It’s been with me for a while. I know all those guys. I was just with them at Riot Fest.”