AEW superstar CM Punk recently to Abe Kanan from Chicago’s Rock 95.5 Radio Show, where the former world champion discussed his struggle to find suitable ring attire, as well as how he feels about his current ring weight. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his constant battle to find ring gear he likes since his AEW return:

“I didn’t like the way they looked on me, they were a bad cut. I’m still struggling with how I look in gear and everything. That’s a process, trying to find the right material and the right cut for trunks and for long boys. It’s a process, man.”

Comments on his ring weight:

“The last few years of my career, I was probably 210ish, 220. Something like that. I got a lot of loose skin [now], like a newborn puppy. That’s what weight cutting does for you.”

