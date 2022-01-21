AEW superstar CM Punk recently spoke with SPIN about a wide range of topics, which included the former WWE champion discussing his classic theme, “Cult Of Personality.” Highlights from the interview are below.

On the Summer of Punk in 2011 and how he began using Cult of Personality as his entrance theme:

“I was this guy the fans loved. So the song ‘Cult of Personality’ represents when there is a distinct individual who has such charisma, such personality, that they develop this following, and it’s really not anything more than a cult. And more often times than not, that person turns out to be very dangerous.”

How he got WWE to get a licensed song:

“It had a lot to do with me swinging my big ol’ dick around and making them invest in me as a person.”