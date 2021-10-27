CM Punk did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote tonight’s AEW Dynamite where he will be wrestling Bobby Fish. Here are some of the highlights.
Wanting to be to the AEW roster what Eddie Guerrerro was to him:
“I’m not saying I’m Eddie Guerrero,” Punk says. “I’ll never say that, and I’ll never compare myself to him. But that spirit of wanting to give back and challenge wrestlers, that’s what he did and that’s what I want to do.”
Wrestling Fish:
“I had this date—Wednesday, Oct. 27—circled a long time ago,” Khan says. “This is our first Wednesday back from the time shifting. I intentionally booked all his television dates on Rampage, knowing that I wanted to give our fans something really special on Dynamite, and that is the Dynamite debut of CM Punk.
“Bobby Fish is a very important free-agent signing for us, and he’s a great wrestler. When he worked for the competition, he’s someone I had a ton of respect for. He was also amazing with Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The Young Bucks mentioned he’s one of their favorite people to work with, and he’s such a great matchup for Punk, who is so focused on his wrestling. His matches have focused on grappling, selling, and psychology, and I’m really excited for people to see this match on a very important night for us.”