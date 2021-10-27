CM Punk did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote tonight’s AEW Dynamite where he will be wrestling Bobby Fish. Here are some of the highlights.

Wanting to be to the AEW roster what Eddie Guerrerro was to him:

“I’m not saying I’m Eddie Guerrero,” Punk says. “I’ll never say that, and I’ll never compare myself to him. But that spirit of wanting to give back and challenge wrestlers, that’s what he did and that’s what I want to do.”

Wrestling Fish: