CM Punk appears to have heard Kevin Nash loud and clear.

And decided to have a little fun with it.

On a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Nash weighed in on Punk’s current run as WWE World Heavyweight Champion and took issue with Punk wrestling in a shirt during matches on WWE Raw and at live events.

Nash’s comments about Punk “seeming to be done” quickly made the rounds, and Punk didn’t waste much time offering a tongue-in-cheek response.

That response came during WWE’s Holiday Tour live event on Tuesday night in Fort Myers, Florida.

Punk defended the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Bronson Reed in a featured title bout.

Before the opening bell, Punk played directly into the criticism by removing his shirt, only to reveal he was wearing a second shirt underneath.

The moment drew a reaction from the live crowd and appeared to be a clear nod to Nash’s remarks.

Classic Punk.

While the champion ultimately went on to defend his title against Reed, the pre-match moment stole some attention, showcasing Punk’s trademark blend of self-awareness and humor as his reign continues.

