CM Punk is doing everything in the world to make sure the legacy of his beloved pal Larry lives on.

Forever.

This week, Professional Animal Workers Chicago (PAWS Chicago) released an announcement regarding WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk teaming up with them for a special charity pizza campaign in memory of his late dog, Larry.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

CM Punk Teams Up With PAWS Chicago for Charity Pizza Campaign in Memory of Larry

‘PAWS Chicago and Piece Pizzeria Serve Up a Slice of Hope for Homeless Pets

Fourth Annual “Slice to Meet You” campaign brings in $70 from each exclusive specialty pizza in partnership with celebrity and culinary icons

JANUARY 8, 2025 (CHICAGO) – PAWS Chicago, the Midwest’s largest No Kill humane organization, is teaming up for the fourth year with Piece Pizzeria and a renowned group of celebrity chefs to raise funds for Chicago’s homeless dogs and cats. The three-month “Slice to Meet You” campaign runs from January 8 through April 9. Each exclusive monthly $35 pizza will raise $70 for PAWS Chicago through a $10 donation from Piece Pizza and the generosity of six matching donors. The “Slice to Meet You” campaign has raised over $190,000 since its inception in 2023, making second chances possible for pets who need them most.

Piece will offer limited-edition menu collaborations, including:

* January 8: WWE star CM Punk

* February 8: The Wieners Circle

* March 9: Rick Bayless

The first pizza launching is crafted by CM Punk in loving memory of his beloved PAWS dog Larry. “The Larry” pizza is topped with Hot Doug’s smoked sausage and Ezzo’s Cup & Char pepperoni. Rescued from PAWS Chicago in 2015, this pizza celebrates the joy and unconditional love he brought into the world, while creating second chances for dogs and cats still waiting.

“Adopting Larry through PAWS Chicago was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” said CM Punk. “This campaign is a way to honor his memory while giving other dogs and cats the same opportunity to find a loving home. If a slice of pizza can help save lives, that’s something I’m proud to be part of.”

All delivered pizzas include a flyer featuring adoptable dogs and cats that includes a photo and QR code linking to the pet’s PAWS bio. Dogs like Shara, an 8-year-old senior Terrier mix who’s spent more than a year waiting for a family to call her own, will receive attention from thousands of pizza buyers each month.

“Slice to Meet You shows what’s possible when creativity and community unite for animals in need,” said Jill Siar, Assistant Director of Community Partnerships for PAWS Chicago. “By pairing beloved local partners and well-known supporters with our lifesaving mission, this campaign generates critical funding while introducing more animals to potential adopters—honoring stories like Larry’s that remind us adoption changes lives, for pets and the people who love them.”

“At The Wieners Circle, we’ve always believed in the power of community,” said Ari Levy, owner of The Wieners Circle. “Chicagoans consistently show up for one another, especially when it comes to causes that truly matter. We’re proud to return for our second year as part of this campaign and excited to support PAWS Chicago’s lifesaving work.”

“Now in its fourth year, Slice to Meet You has become one of my favorite traditions at Piece,” said Bill Jacobs, owner of Piece Pizzeria. “It’s incredible to see our customers and Chicago’s culinary community continue to show up for PAWS Chicago year after year. The campaign raises a significant amount for homeless pets, making this a great way to kick off the new year with purpose.”

The generous donors include:

* Piece Pizzeria

* Bill Jacobs

* Sean & Alison Fogarty

* Laura Desmond

* Leonard Goodman

* Kristin MacGregor

* Joe Mansueto

To learn more, visit: pawschicago.org/piece-pizza

About PAWS Chicago

PAWS Chicago is one of the largest comprehensive No Kill animal welfare organizations in the nation, building programs to end the killing of homeless pets. More than 24,000 homeless and at-risk cats and dogs pass through PAWS Chicago’s Medical Center each year. PAWS is known for healing and rehabilitating around 4,500 sick, injured, and homeless cats and dogs annually, and finding them loving families through its adoption program. PAWS Chicago also operates the city’s only high-volume spay/neuter clinic, providing more than 19,000 low-or no-cost spay/neuter surgeries each year, reducing pet overpopulation at its source. Since its founding in 1997, when more than 42,000 pets were killed in Chicago, PAWS Chicago has led the reduction in homeless pet euthanasia in Chicago by 88.8%. PAWS Chicago has earned the highest 4-star ranking by Charity Navigator, the nation’s largest independent evaluator, since 2003. For more information, visit www.pawschicago.org and follow PAWS Chicago on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

About Piece Pizzeria

Piece Pizzeria is Chicago’s most award-winning brewpub/pizzeria, baking New Haven style thin-crust pizza and brewing craft beer in the heart of Wicker Park since 2001. Visit www.piecechicago.com and follow Piece on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.