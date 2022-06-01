AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that new AEW world champion CM Punk will be teaming with ROH & AAA tag team champions FTR to take on Max Caster from the Acclaimed and the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten) in six-man tag action on tonight’s Dynamite from Los Angeles.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

* Fallout from Double Or Nothing

* Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley

* CM Punk & FTR vs. Max Caster & The Gunn Club

* The Young Bucks, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish and Hikuleo (replacing the injured Adam Cole) vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy and Darby Allin (replacing the injured Jeff Hardy)

* Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker

* MJF will speak