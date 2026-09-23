CM Punk is hyping his return to Chicago for this weekend’s WWE Worlds Collide event — and his latest post contains a couple of interesting throwbacks.

Punk took to Instagram on Wednesday to promote Saturday’s WWE, NXT and AAA crossover event at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The promotional poster features Punk wearing the mask associated with his Straight Edge Society run in WWE in 2010.

“Chicago! Your straight edge savior RETURNS,” Punk wrote. “Along with a cast and crew of familiar faces, old foes, new faces and some surprises along the way!”

Punk then seemingly referenced his former WWE entrance theme, Killswitch Engage’s “This Fire Burns,” before encouraging Chicago fans to attend the show.

“How long does this fire burn? ALWAYS! AAA. WWE NXT. WWE. See you at the Allstate Arena Saturday night, September the 26th! BE THERE!!!!”

The references have generated speculation about whether Punk could bring back elements of his past presentation for the event. Nothing along those lines has been officially announced.

Punk is scheduled to team with Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano against Omos, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh in six-man tag team action.

There are also some obvious WWE-AEW overtones surrounding Saturday’s event. Worlds Collide takes place in the Chicago area on the same day that AEW presents its All Out pay-per-view from NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates. AEW lists All Out for a 6:00 p.m. CT start. Punk, of course, is a Chicago native and had a highly publicized run with AEW from 2021 until his departure in 2023.

One unusual element remains just days before Worlds Collide: WWE has yet to officially announce where or whether the event will air live. WWE’s official event page currently lists the show for Saturday at Allstate Arena without providing broadcast or streaming information.

Recent reports have indicated that the show will at least be filmed with commentary, while there has also been a report that WWE is considering a live YouTube broadcast. As of Wednesday evening, however, WWE has not officially confirmed a live broadcast platform.