CM Punk apparently wants to replace Jon Moxley in the AEW World Title Tournament on tonight’s Dynamite.

As noted earlier, AEW has confirmed that Orange Cassidy will receive a new opponent in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament on tonight’s show. Cassidy was scheduled to face Moxley tonight, with the winner advancing to face Bryan Danielson in the finals at AEW Full Gear, but Moxley has entered into treatment for alcohol, and will be away from the company for some time. There had been some speculation on Cassidy possibly receiving a bye to the finals, but AEW has now confirmed that a new opponent will be revealed for tonight’s match.

In an update, Punk took to Twitter this afternoon and tweeted a GIF of an orange being sliced. He wrote, “Orange? #AEW”

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s Dynamite from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri:

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Orange Cassidy vs. TBA. Winner faces Bryan Danielson in the finals at AEW Full Gear

* AEW TBS Title Tournament: Jamie Hayter vs. Anna Jay with the winner facing Thunder Rosa in the quarterfinals

* FTR issues open challenge to luchadores for their AAA World Tag Team Titles. The challenge is not open to AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Cody Rhodes

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. You can see Punk’s tweet below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.