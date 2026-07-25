CM Punk may have dropped another hint about potentially appearing for AAA later this year.

While making the rounds at San Diego Comic-Con, the WWE star referenced WWE and AAA’s growing partnership on multiple occasions, teasing that he could end up getting involved when AAA heads to his hometown of Chicago for WWE x AAA x NXT Worlds Collide at the Allstate Arena on Saturday, September 26.

Speaking with Ringside Collectibles while discussing an upcoming masked Straight Edge Society action figure, Punk noted that the release comes at an ideal time with AAA expanding its presence under the WWE umbrella. He even suggested the idea of stepping into the promotion himself.

“I think it’s super cool,” Punk said. “I think it’s also really timely because our sister promotion, AAA, is branching out and they’re doing stuff. I think TripleMania is gonna be partly in Las Vegas this year. We just announced a show for them at the Allstate Arena. So it might be the perfect time for me to kind of dip my toe in the AAA pool. I’ve worn a mask before. I’ve gotten my head shaved in a mask versus hair match before. We can set the table and we can do it all over again in 2026.”

Punk also brought up AAA during a separate panel discussion at Comic-Con. As Danhausen jokingly attempted to purchase Punk’s WWE Championship, Rey Mysterio suggested he should instead buy Dominik Mysterio’s AAA Mega Championship. That led Punk to “fantasy book” himself as Dominik’s next challenger at Worlds Collide.

“They’ve got a show coming up in Chicago, don’t they,” Punk asked. “Does Dominik need an opponent? That’s fantasy booking.”

While nothing has been announced regarding Punk appearing at the September 26 event, his comments have fueled speculation that the Chicago native could make his first appearance under the AAA banner when the promotion comes to his hometown.

Also during the San Diego Comic Con, Danhausen made a pitch for being added as a downloadable character in the NBA 2K video game.