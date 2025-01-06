Strap in, because the promo battles between CM Punk and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins that we have been enjoying lately will continue for weeks to come.

That’s where things appear to be headed, anyways.

“The Best in the World” teased as much when talking about his ongoing rivalry with “The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” of WWE during an interview with Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco on Night Cap to promote their match at tonight’s WWE Raw on Netflix debut show.

“I would love to say that I’m moving on to bigger and better things,” Punk said about what happens after their match tonight. “I would love to be wrong about that, too.”

From there, Punk compared their situation to the classic Hulk Hogan and “Macho Man” Randy Savage rivalry from WWE’s past, and teasing that the Punk-Rollins rivalry is going to “fester for a while.”

“This is one of those (Hulk) Hogan-(Randy) Savage deals that is going to go on for as long as the beef has already been festering,” he said. “Ten-plus years, we’re talking a decade here. I don’t think, even as big of a night, debuting on Netflix, and no matter how bright the lights are, this one is going to fester for a while.”

