Fans may hear from “The Best in the World” at tonight’s return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

CM Punk teased joining Jesse Ventura for commentary at tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special on NBC from Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York.

The WWE Superstar made the tease while doing commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championships at the CFFC event on December 13 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“I got to get this out of my system,” Punk said. “I might be doing commentary with Jesse the Body Ventura tomorrow night at Saturday night’s main event.”

Punk concluded, “I got to relax! Get us thrown off Peacock, brother!”

Listen to the clip where Punk makes the tease below, and make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results coverage.