The WWE Universe is ready for the long-awaited return of CM Punk

While they still have some more time to wait, “The Best in the World” gave a slight preview of what’s to come during a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg at ComplexCon 2024 this past weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where “The Second City Saint” names some opponents he’d like to work with in WWE, as well as a tease for a story that will play out on WWE television involving him.

On talent he is interested in working with in WWE: “I think Chad Gable is at the top of the list. I think Bronson Reed is on the top of the list. Kaiser is someone I see a lot in and it would be fun. Gunther. I’m selfishly talking about guys that I would love to wrestle on house shows. But then you talk about the money stuff, the marquee stuff. What is a match you could see main eventing a PPV? That’s what get my juices going. Whenever myself and Roman Reigns are face-to-face, I think that’s going to be a moment. The table is set for myself and Cody and you never know when The Rock is going to come back. There’s big match John, another guy I don’t want to talk about cause he’s going to do his own thing and if I’m a part of that, what a fortunate career I’ve had. I’d love to get hands on him.”

On whether or not he has spent any time in the ring with Roman Reigns since returning to the company: “We’re on different shows and I feel like with my injury and his time off, I saw him at WrestleMania, that’s the last time I saw him. Absence makes the heart grow fonder, and I think all your questions, all that stuff is going to play on television.”