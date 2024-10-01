CM Punk is teasing a surprise for tonight’s WWE NXT on CW debut episode in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

“The Best in the World” shared a post on his Instagram Stories that showed him inside the empty Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana in the ring with his dog, Larry.

The caption written on the photo reads as follows:

“Hey, if you like wrestling and fun, you should come to the All State Arena tonight for WWE NXT debut on The CW Network. Or maybe if you’re just hungry. I dunno. Just sayin’ …”

Ice cream bars, anyone?

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT on CW results coverage from Chicago, Illinois.