An update on CM Punk.

The Second City Saint posted a story to his Instagram showing that he was at the airport and preparing to travel. Very unsubtly, Punk used Elvis Presley’s Viva Las Vegas song, a heavy indication/tease that he will be attending today’s WWE WrestleMania 40 Press Conference from the T-Mobile Arena in Sin City. Check out Punk’s IG story here.

Who we know will be in attendance is The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Triple H, and Paul Heyman. The belief is that the press conference will confirm the WrestleMania 40 main event and end the discourse that has dominated the wrestling community since The Rock showed up on WWE Raw Day 1.

What do you expect to happen at today’s WWE Press Conference? Sound off in the comments below.