– The pre-sale code for today’s WWE World at Wrestlemania in Las Vegas, which begins at 12pm EST. / 9am PST. is WORLDPRESALE25.

– Former WWE duo The IIConics will be reuniting over WrestleMania 41 Weekend, teaming up for a match at the Prestige Wrestling: Nothing To Lose event in Las Vegas, NV. on April 17, 2025.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 The IInspiration (@JessicaMcKay & @CassieLee) make their in ring return at #NothingToLose! Thursday, April 17th, 2025

Las Vegas, Nevada

@ Meet Las Vegas

All Ages Tickets on sale TOMORROW (1/31) at 10:00 AM pacific time! 🎟️ https://t.co/923RtPRI1t pic.twitter.com/00pZjxSARZ — Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) January 30, 2025

– Hip-hop star Killer Mike took to X this week to compare attending the NXT show on Tuesday to an old NWA show. He wrote the following:

Saw someone on Twitter say I had the best Monday and Tuesday and I DID! Going to NXT felt like an old NWA show. S/o to everyone I met backstage yall killed that shit! @WWE pic.twitter.com/TpN4Atr4GT — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) January 29, 2025

– WWE has released the complete Jackie Redmond sit-down interview with CM Punk ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2025. Snippets of the interview aired on WWE programming this week, with the commentators plugging the full interview for the “Countdown to WWE Royal Rumble” pre-show before the premium live event on Saturday. Instead, you can watch the full sit-down interview now via the YouTube player embedded below.