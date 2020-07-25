CM Punk Thanks The Band Living Colour For His Classic “Cult Of Personality” Entrance Song

American rock band Living Colour tweeted out a video of former WWE superstar CM Punk making his entrance for the very first time to his classic “Cult of Personality” song. The band writes, “9 yrs ago @CMPunk came out to Cult Of Personality on Monday Night Raw July 25th. We continue to send love n light to CM Punk and the legions of @WWE fans around the world.”

The Chicago Savior then revealed his history using the song, which includes his time in Ring of Honor. He states, “Was my little league team song in 89. Used it in

@ringofhonor in 05. In 11 I gave em no choice. Even rocked it in @ufc. It’s been a crazy life, thanks for helping with the soundtrack!!!”

See the exchange, including Punk’s original WWE entrance using the track, below.

9 yrs ago @CMPunk came out to Cult Of Personality on Monday Night Raw July 25th https://t.co/fFj09NqWEL – we continue to send love n light to CM Punk and the legions of @WWE fans around the world — Living Colour (@LivingColour) July 25, 2020