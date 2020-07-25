CM Punk Thanks The Band Living Colour For His Classic “Cult Of Personality” Entrance Song

American rock band Living Colour tweeted out a video of former WWE superstar CM Punk making his entrance for the very first time to his classic “Cult of Personality” song. The band writes, “9 yrs ago @CMPunk came out to Cult Of Personality on Monday Night Raw July 25th. We continue to send love n light to CM Punk and the legions of @WWE fans around the world.”
The Chicago Savior then revealed his history using the song, which includes his time in Ring of Honor. He states, “Was my little league team song in 89. Used it in
@ringofhonor in 05. In 11 I gave em no choice. Even rocked it in @ufc. It’s been a crazy life, thanks for helping with the soundtrack!!!”
See the exchange, including Punk’s original WWE entrance using the track, below.
9 yrs ago @CMPunk came out to Cult Of Personality on Monday Night Raw July 25th https://t.co/fFj09NqWEL – we continue to send love n light to CM Punk and the legions of @WWE fans around the world
— Living Colour (@LivingColour) July 25, 2020
Was my little league team song in 89. Used it in @ringofhonor in 05. In 11 I gave em no choice. Even rocked it in @ufc. It’s been a crazy life, thanks for helping with the soundtrack!!! ❤️ https://t.co/sWVtHC2Txt
— player/coach (@CMPunk) July 25, 2020
- WWE Hall of Famer Excited About Big E Single’s Run
- Mark Henry Comments On Adam Cole and Pat McAfee Incident: “This Is Not A Work”
- Jim Cornette On How He Wanted To Originally Book Kane
- Sasha Banks Has Her Custom Side Plates Added To WWE Raw Women’s Championship
- Disco Inferno Questions Whether Cody Rhodes Is A Face Or A Heel, Rhodes Responds
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- Why Billie Kay Missed Last Night’s WWE RAW
- Tommy Dreamer Shares Photo with Former WWE Stars Who Are with Impact Now, Says Things Are About to Get Real
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week