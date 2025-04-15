In recent weeks, WWE has been touring Europe ahead of WrestleMania 41, making stops in Germany, the UK, Belgium, and more. Among the featured superstars was CM Punk, who competed in several matches, including a challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking in a “Build-Up to WrestleMania” video on WWE’s YouTube channel, CM Punk reflected on the tour. He said,

“These tours are so few and far between now that I made sure to request being on all of them, because there’s nothing like this. The connection I have with the audience — especially here in Europe, where they haven’t seen me in over 10 years — there’s not a drug in the world that can replicate the feeling of doing what I do.”

Damian Priest shares a similar path to stars like Dave Bautista (Batista) and Diamond Dallas Page as a late bloomer in the wrestling world. He broke into WWE through the NXT system and quickly rose to prominence during the final era of the black-and-gold brand, helmed by Triple H.

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of “Undisputed,” Priest reflected on how meaningful it was to be trusted with a leadership role so early in his WWE journey. He said,

“Triple H had faith in me. He put me in a leadership position right away. Whenever something wasn’t going right and we had those all-talent meetings, he’d say, ‘Let the talent handle this.’ Then he’d look at me and say, ‘Priest, you be the one to speak.’ This was during the era of Adam Cole and the Undisputed ERA — there were a lot of big names around. I felt honored.”

