AEW has announced that top superstar CM Punk will be appearing on tomorrow’s edition of Dynamite, and will be revealing the stipulation for his rematch with MJF.

On #AEWDynamite @CMPunk & @JonMoxley defeated #FTR, and with that win the #BestInTheWorld now gets another shot vs. @the_MJF, and TOMORROW NIGHT LIVE from the @NMAuditorium at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork, CM Punk will announce the Time, Place and Rules for his rematch with MJF! pic.twitter.com/WJVGImGAYY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2022

UPDATE LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-CM Punk segment

-Sammy Guevara versus Darby Allin for the TNT championship

-Chris Jericho/Jake Hager versus Santana & Ortiz

-Bryan Danielson versus Lee Moriarty

-Thunder Rosa versus Mercedes Martinez no disqualification

-Wardlow versus Max Caster Face of the Revolution qualifier