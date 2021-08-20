A new episode of Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast will be released today and features CM Punk.
This is interesting timing as the episode is scheduled to premiere on the Oral Sessions YouTube channel at 6pm ET. Punk is expected to make his promotional debut on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT at 10pm ET.
The description for the episode reads:
“It’s clobberin’ time when Renee is joined by none other than CM Punk, and the “voice of the voiceless” has plenty to say about his short-lived UFC run, the fate of WWE Backstage and the most controversial questions facing the industry today.”