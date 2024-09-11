“The Best in the World” will be appearing on a couple of upcoming episodes of WWE NXT.

Not only is CM Punk advertised for the debut episode of WWE NXT on The CW on October 1 in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, “The Second City Saint” is also scheduled to make an appearance on next week’s episode of WWE NXT on September 17.

Following Giulia’s victory in her NXT in-ring debut against WWE main roster star Chelsea Green on the September 10 episode, Punk stated via Instagram, “Impressive debut. Ava, I have an idea, going to call and run it by you.”

Shortly after this post, it was made official that CM Punk will be appearing on the 9/17 show to make a “special announcement.”