AEW’s CM Punk will be honored by The Cauliflower Alley Club later this summer.

The CAC has announced that Punk was chosen as the 2023 recipient of the Iron Mike Mazurki Award, which recognizes those who have made exceptional contributions to pro wrestling and have exhibited outstanding dedication to the sport both inside and outside of the ring.

Punk will receive the 2023 Iron Mike Mazurki Award at CAC’s annual awards banquet, which is scheduled for Monday, August 28 – Wednesday, August 30 from the Plaza Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Below is the full announcement issued by The Cauliflower Alley Club:

CM Punk Honored with Coveted 2023 Iron Mike Mazurki Award by Cauliflower Alley Club Straight Edge Superstar Comes to Vegas [Las Vegas, NV] – The Cauliflower Alley Club, a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to assisting those in the professional wrestling industry that have fallen on difficult and challenging times, is proud to announce that CM Punk has been chosen as the 2023 recipient of it’s highly acclaimed Iron Mike Mazurki Award. The Iron Mike Mazurki Award is bestowed upon individuals who have made exceptional contributions to professional wrestling and have exhibited outstanding dedication to the sport both inside and outside the ring. CM Punk, a trailblazing figure in the wrestling world, has undeniably left an indelible mark on the industry. Throughout his illustrious career, CM Punk has captivated audiences worldwide with his remarkable in-ring skills, compelling character work, and unyielding passion for professional wrestling. Known for his charismatic personality and unparalleled mic skills, Punk has been instrumental in revolutionizing the industry and pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a professional wrestler. In addition to his in-ring accomplishments, CM Punk has also utilized his platform to advocate for change within the wrestling community. He has fearlessly spoken out on social issues and has been a passionate voice for equality and justice. Punk’s courage in addressing important topics has earned him respect not only from his peers but also from fans around the globe. Punk’s influence extends far beyond the squared circle and even into the MMA octagon, inspiring a new generation of wrestlers and leaving an enduring legacy in the sport. The Cauliflower Alley Club will present the 2023 Iron Mike Mazurki Award to CM Punk at its annual awards banquet, which will take place at the Plaza Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada from Aug. 28-30, 20023. This event will bring together wrestling legends, industry professionals, and fans to celebrate our sport and those who have, positively, committed to it. For more information about the Cauliflower Alley Club, to purchase your reunion ticket(s), become a member or donate to the cause, please visit www.caulifloweralleyclub.org. We hope to see you in Las Vegas, this August!

