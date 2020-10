According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, former WWE superstar CM Punk will be returning to commentate on the upcoming Caged Fury Fighting Championship MMA fights taking place from the historic 2300 arena in Philadelphia Pennsylvania, which was the home for the now deceased ECW promotion. This will be Punk’s first appearance at the venue since his WWE days. He has been calling CFFC events since 2018.

The fights are set to air on UFC Fight Pass.