Some kind news this weekend friends.

The official Twitter account for the Pro Wrestling Tees store has announced that former WWE superstar CM Punk will be donating all of his merch sales over the next month to the family of Brodie Lee following the AEW star’s passing yesterday evening. Along with the post is a graphic image of Lee’s time in WWE as Luke Harper working over Punk in the corner turnbuckles.

Cm Punk has informed us that all proceeds from any of his https://t.co/XoKLvEqPwu merch sales for the next month will be donated to Brodie Lee's family. Thank you @CMPunk 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/yJD2pzuUD4 — Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) December 28, 2020

The store will also be donating sales from Lee’s merchandise to the family as well.