Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Los Angeles opened up with CM Punk and FTR taking on Max Caster and the Gunn Club in six-man action, with the new world champion and the ROH & AAA tag champions picking up the victory.

Afterwards, Punk cut a promo to the live crowd striving to be better but reminded fans that there’s the Forbidden Door pay-per-view coming up on June 26th in Chicago and he still doesn’t know who his opponent was from NJPW. He demanded that whoever it was to come out and face him.

This brought out the great Hiroshi Tanahashi, who stared down with the champ as the segment ended. This is the first matchup announced for the show, which takes place from the United Center.

Lineup for Forbidden Door:

-CM Punk vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi