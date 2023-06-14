Saturday’s AEW Collision premiere from the United Center in Chicago will be headlined by CM Punk returning to team with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR against Jay White, Juice Robinson and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe.

While a Punk promo segment or interview has not been announced for the Collision premiere as of this writing, AEW President Tony Khan says Punk could be given a live mic on Saturday night in his hometown. Khan appeared on the POST x Wrestlenomics podcast and acknowledged that a Punk return promo “would make a lot of sense.”

“I don’t want to say too much, yet. I do think it would make a lot of sense, though,” Khan said of a Punk promo on Saturday night. “I know fans are going to be excited to hear from CM Punk. Obviously, that match is in the main event so that does leave us opportunities in the lead up. I have to admit, it would make a lot of sense.”

Khan also commented on how fans will be eager to hear from Punk.

“I think people are going to want to hear from CM Punk and people are going to want to see him get involved in big matches and jump into big stories,” Khan said.

We’ve noted how AEW is rumored to reignite the legendary indies/ROH feud between Joe and Punk. Khan referred back to Joe and Punk a few times during the interview.

“People are always going to go back to that rivalry between CM Punk and Samoa Joe,” Khan said. “People have been talking about it even before Samoa Joe arrived in AEW. Not long after that, CM Punk got injured.”

“I do think this match is a huge main event, people are going to be very interested to see what happens. It’s very, very exciting for us to be able to put this match on the first episode of Collision on Saturday,” Khan continued.

