AEW announced on this evening’s edition of Rampage that top superstar CM Punk will be joining the commentary team for AEW world champion Adam Page’s matchup against Konosuke Takeshita on next week’s Dynamite. The Chicago Savior and The Hangman had their first face-to-face last Wednesday to hype their title bout at the May 29th Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE CAN BE FOUND BELOW:

-Rey Fenix vs. Kyle O’Reilly Owen Hart tournament quarterfinals

-Britt Baker vs The Joker Owen Hart tournament quarterfinals

-Samoa Joe vs. The Joker Owen Hart tournament quarterfinals

-Adam Cole vs. Jeff Hardy Owen Hart tournament semifinals

-Chris Jericho and William Regal come face-to-face

-Adam Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita (CM Punk on commentary)

-Wardlow will take 10 lashes as apart of his stipulation to face MJF