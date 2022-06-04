AEW superstar and current world champion CM Punk has announced on Twitter that he will be on tonight’s edition of Rampage to address the AEW universe, where Punk says he has an important announcement regarding the title, and his career. His full tweet reads:

“I’ll be on #AEWRampage live tonight with an important announcement in regards to the @aew world championship, and my career. Please tune in at 9pm CST/10pm EST.”

There has been videos surfacing online of Punk limping after his matchup on Dynamite so this could potentially be injury related, but that is not confirmed. An updated lineup for tonight’s show can be found below.

-CM Punk to address the AEW world title and his career

-Scorpion Sky vs. Dante Martin for the TNT championship

-Athena vs. Kiera Hogan

-The Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros