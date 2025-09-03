WWE will once again be represented on the next season of Kevin Hart’s popular digital series, “Cold As Balls.”

In the past, WWE Superstars such as The Undertaker, The Bella Twins, Logan Paul, Nikki Bella and even former WWE Superstar turned AEW star Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks), have appeared on the program, which calls for guests to sit in an ice-bath for an interview.

On Wednesday, a press release was issued to announce WWE Superstar CM Punk will join a star-filled season 12 guest-list, which includes NFL legend Tom Brady, Paul Rodriguez and many others.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

KEVIN HART’S “COLD AS BALLS” RETURNS FOR SEASON 12 WITH TOM BRADY, CEEDEE LAMB, CM PUNK, JA’MARR CHASE, PAUL RODRIGUEZ AND VICTOR WEMBANYAMA

Filmed In Front of a Live Audience, The Series Will Premiere with its Monumental 100th Episode, Filmed In Front of a Live Audience, on Tuesday, September 9th

WHAT: Today, global entertainment company Hartbeat announced the return of the internet’s biggest sports talk show, Cold as Balls, presented by Old Spice. Hosted by Kevin Hart and produced by Hartbeat and OBB Pictures, the film and TV division of OBB Media, the series’ 12th season will premiere Tuesday, September 9th, kicking off with the GOAT Tom Brady.

Season 12 of Cold as Balls will feature episodes that were taped in front of a live audience, bringing an exciting energy with in time reactions of the crowd. Brady is joined by an impressive lineup of athletes including Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb, WWE star CM Punk, Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase, pro skateboarder Paul Rodriguez, and Spurs Forward-Center Victor Wembanyama.

Throughout the six episodes, guests will take the cold plunge with host Kevin Hart as he deep dives into their lives, careers, and unheard stories – giving fans unprecedented access to some of their favorite athletes.

“Twelve seasons in, and we’re still raising the stakes!” said Kevin Hart. “With a live audience amping up the energy, we’re taking this season to new heights. Hartbeat is all about creating fresh, must watch moments that keep fans talking long after the episode ends – and this season delivers in every way.”

“Over the past twelve seasons we’ve shot on the biggest stages with the biggest names in sports, and it’s only fitting that we shoot our 100th episode live with the likes of Tom Brady and Victor Wembanyama,” said Michael D. Ratner. “We’re grateful for our continued partnership with Kevin, Hartbeat, and Old Spice, and to the fans who have tuned in to watch Cold As Balls billions and billions of times.”

“Old Spice is here for season 12 of Cold As Balls and just when you think it can’t get any more high stakes than shooting an interview while sitting in an ice bath of frozen freshness, we’re shooting episodes live. Audiences will have a front row seat for the icy humor and frigid banter between Kevin and some of the world’s greatest athletes as they take the plunge. The rest of us may not play professional sports, but with Old Spice, you can smell like you do!” – Kate DiCarlo, Senior Communications Director, Personal Care Portfolio, Procter & Gamble.

One of the most watched series on the internet, season 12 of Cold as Balls will include the series’ 100th episode. The show continues to trend as #1 worldwide on YouTube each season with guests including NFL stars Saquon Barkley, Lamar Jackson and Justin Jefferson, Dodgers standout Mookie Betts, six-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum, three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson, Heavyweight Champ Ric Flair, WWE champions the Bella Twins and The Undertaker, and more.

New episodes will air every Tuesday on the LOL Network YouTube channel, and Hart’s Facebook page.

OBB Media Founder & CEO Michael D. Ratner returns for his 12th straight season as director and showrunner of the series. Ratner and Sean Thomas Spencer created the series with Ratner also serving as an Executive Producer alongside Hart, Jeff Clanagan, Dave Becky, Tina Maher, as well as Scott Ratner and Kfir Goldberg for OBB Pictures. Goldberg serves as co-showrunner on the series.

Cold as Balls acts as a cornerstone in Hartbeat’s extensive history across comedy, culture and sports, which includes producing Olympic Highlights Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson (Peacock), Shaquille O’Neal’s All-Star Comedy Jam, The Other Games competition series for Peacock and P&G at the 2024 Summer Olympics, and ESPN’s NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart. Hartbeat also acts as the official ‘cultural curator’ for Pacers Sports & Entertainment, delivering elevated experiences and programming, kicking off the partnership with Fever Fest, an action-packed music and comedy festival at last month’s WNBA All-Star Weekend.

Beyond Cold as Balls, OBB continues to be a leader in creating entertainment that drives pop culture, including recently co-producing Fanatics Fest 2025, the three-day immersive event that brought more than 125,000 sports fans to the Javits Center in New York. In addition to producing the event itself alongside Fanatics Events, OBB also served as the official content partner, helping drive more than 35 billion impressions, and creating Fanatics Fest: All Access, an hour-long special for ESPN. OBB also recently announced production on the first season of Speed Goes Pro, a premium docu-series in which IShowSpeed, the YouTube 2024 Streamer of the Year with more than 50 million subscribers, takes on challenges from the biggest names in sports including Tom Brady and Kevin Durant.

WHO: Featured guests include Tom Brady, CeeDee Lamb, CM Punk, Ja’Marr Chase, Paul Rodriguez and Victor Wembanyama.

WHEN: The new season premieres Tuesday, September 9, 2025

WHERE: New episodes will air every Tuesday on the LOL Network YouTube channel, and Hart’s Instagram channel.

