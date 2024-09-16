CM Punk is a (Second City) SAINT of a human being.

Until you cross the line.

Based on a new message shared by the WWE legend via Instagram, fans have been crossing the line quite a bit lately.

“The Best in the World” shared the following message via his IG Story about fans following him at airports and using their kids as an excuse to do so:

“Hey guys, a little reminder to respect privacy and boundaries. Airports are not a meet and greet. If I have to ask you to please stop following me multiple times you have crossed a line. Please stop this.

Thank you. (And stop using your children as a shield or an excuse).”

There you have it.

You have been warned!