CM Punk knows wrestling fans are among the most passionate in sports, but he believes there are limits that shouldn’t be crossed.

Appearing on ESPN New York ahead of WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden, Punk discussed the dedication of WWE fans before addressing those who wait outside talent hotels or linger in hotel lobbies in hopes of meeting wrestlers. While acknowledging that some fans fit common stereotypes, Punk stressed that the overwhelming majority are simply devoted supporters who invest significant time and money traveling to WWE events across the United States and around the world.

Punk also made it clear that he isn’t a fan of people tracking down WWE talent at hotels, encouraging fans to meet him instead at public appearances such as Fanatics Fest.

“There are definitely some people who fit the stereotypes, but more often than not, you can’t judge an entire fan base or an entire group of people based on one stereotype. Pro wrestling fans, to me, I’ve always found, can also be hardcore sports fans. They’re very well-traveled, believe it or not.”

“Yeah, don’t do that [travel to hotels and lobbies]. Please don’t do that. I’ll be at Fanatics Fest on Sunday.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Punk explained why he ultimately decided to walk away from Twitter, saying he felt the platform had become overwhelmed by negativity and inauthentic engagement.

“I don’t think a lot of them are real people anymore. I honestly think it’s bot farms, and they just attach onto whatever the hell an algorithm is. They repeat and regurgitate what other people are saying. It winds up just being this cesspool of negativity. It’s pretty wild, and it’s pretty unhealthy.”

Punk went on to recall the specific moment that convinced him it was time to leave the platform for good.

“The thing that got me to abandon Twitter was when I shattered my foot. I saw somebody say they were happy about it. It didn’t hurt my feelings. I just went, ‘Oh, this is not a comment that I would have seen if I didn’t look at Twitter, so I’m just going to stop looking at this.’”

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