CM Punk and Chad Gable are advertised to meet at WWE’s October 29 live event in Youngstown, Ohio. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson describes the Raw vs. SmackDown matchup as their first singles encounter.

The show takes place at the Covelli Centre as part of WWE’s Road to Survivor Series: WarGames tour. Ticketmaster lists a 7:30 p.m. start, with the event falling between Monday’s Raw in Fresno and Friday’s SmackDown in Charleston, West Virginia.

Johnson also lists WWE Champion Sami Zayn against Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens in a three-way match, plus Finn Balor and Gunther in a Street Fight. Oba Femi against Bron Breakker, United States Champion Trick Williams against Damian Priest and Women’s Champion Chelsea Green against Nia Jax are also advertised.

Charlotte Flair, Lash Legend and Jade Cargill are among the other names listed for the card. The report doesn’t state whether Gable’s Intercontinental Championship will be on the line against Punk.