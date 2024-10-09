The special CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre Hell In A Cell match at WWE Bad Blood 2024 is featured in a new music video.

As advertised on the October 7 episode of WWE Raw, House of Protection’s “It’s Supposed To Hurt” was featured in a world premiere for the official music video on WWE’s YouTube channel on Wednesday, October 9.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media today to comment on its’ release.

They went to hell and back… and now, they’ll never be the same.

“Relive the carnage of CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell at WWE Bad Blood, set to “It’s Supposed to Hurt” by House of Protection,” Levesque wrote via X.

Featured below is the official description and the complete music video itself:

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre Hell in a Cell music video Watch the carnage from the Hell in a Cell Match at WWE Bad Blood 2024 between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, featuring “It’s Supposed To Hurt” by @HouseofProtection, from the EP “GALORE,” available now:



Spotify: https://spoti.fi/4eBo8mM

Apple Music: https://apple.co/3YhgqZ9