Tonight’s AEW Rampage featured Dustin Rhodes calling out top superstar CM Punk for a singles-contest, with the Natural referring to Punk as a dream matchup. The commentary team would officially confirm the bout for next week’s Dynamite from Pittsburgh.

After 5 decades in the business, #TheNatural @dustinrhodes challenges The Best In The World @CMPunk this WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite! Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/QCwLHlm1fj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NEXT WEEK’S DYNAMITE:

-Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo in a Coffin Match

-CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes

-Kyle O’Reilly vs. Jungle Boy Owen Hart tournament qualifier

-Britt Baker vs. Danielle Kamela Owen Hart tournament qualifier

-Wardlow vs. The Butcher

-Hook vs. Tony Nese

-Tony Khan announcement