Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured a face-to-face meeting between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston following their confrontation on last week’s program, with both men opening up about their animosity towards one another going back to their days on the indie circuit.

Eventually this led to Kingston challenging Punk to a matchup at next Saturday’s Full Gear pay per view. Although hesitant at first, Punk agreed. The two would then get into a brawl that required a ton of security to pull them apart. President Tony Khan took to Twitter immediately after the segment to make the Full Gear match official.

I’ll make it official right here right now as we all watch #AEWRampage together: @CMPunk vs. Eddie Kingston @MadKing1981 at FULL GEAR next Saturday November 13 on ppv — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 6, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FULL GEAR:

-Adam “Hangman” Page versus Kenny Omega for the AEW world championship

-Britt Baker versus Tay Conti for the AEW women’s championship

-Lucha Bros versus FTR for the AEW tag team championship

-The Inner Circle versus American Top Team in a Minneapolis Street Fight

-Bryan Danielson versus Miro in the world title eliminator tournament finals

-Eddie Kingston versus CM Punk

-MJF versus Darby Allin