AEW announced on this evening’s Rampage that CM Punk will be taking on QT Marshall on this week’s episode of Dynamite from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
PLUS:
-Bryan Danielson versus Colt Cabana
-Thunder Rosa versus Jamie Hayter Quarterfinals of the TBS title tournament
-Cody Rhodes/PAC/Lucha bros versus Malakai Black/FTR/Andrade El Idolo
-CM Punk versus QT Marshall