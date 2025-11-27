Who should be the last man to ever share the squared circle in WWE with John Cena?

Allow CM Punk to weigh-in on the topic.

During his appearance on the Up And Adams show this week to promote WWE Survivor Series: WarGames in San Diego, CA. on Saturday night, “The Best in the World” explained how he wanted to be the last opponent for John Cena, who he compared to Wayne Gretzky, while giving his prediction on who will end up getting the gig.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how John Cena reminds him of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky: “Cena is, I think, our Wayne Gretzky, I’ve been saying. [He] is somebody who’s just kind of held it down for a very, very long time. And for him to wrap it up — watching him exit with such style and grace and dignity has been has been a real treat. We we don’t get to often say goodbye in real time to our sports heroes. So this is this is one time we can. Especially with how physical this is, how physical NFL is. Everything, every game, every match is fleeting. Could end like that. So you know, he’s leaving with his health.”

On who he thinks Cena will face in his final match in December: “Well, perfect probably would have been me. But you know, you can’t really see, the title’s over here somewhere… who’s the perfect opponent that’s actually in the field? I mean, right now I don’t know if it’s perfect, but it’s looking like GUNTHER. Because I’ve been in the ring with him and I know what he can do, and I don’t know who else in that tournament can beat him right now.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes.)