AEW superstar CM Punk took to Twitter earlier today and tagged a number of top industry talents for a potential matchup on this week’s Dynamite from New Orleans.

The Chicago Savior calls out FTR, Wheeler Yuta, Penta El Zero Miedo, Kyle O’Reilly, Bryan Danielson, Tony Nese, The Young Bucks, John Silver, and Jonathan Gresham, but specifically mentions that he doesn’t wish to face Eddie Kingston.

The Gunn Club’s Colten Gunn responded to Punk’s request writing, “Find a partner and me and @theaustingunn will make that wish come true.” Punk fires back with, “I’ll find two partners and beat up your whole ass family.”

Check out the exchange below.