Former WWE Champions CM Punk and Batista have given each other praise in recent comments.

Punk recently spoke with Movie Trivia Schmoedown and said he wanted to follow in Batista’s Hollywood footsteps.

“I just want to follow in his footsteps,” CM Punk said. “I watch guys, friends of mine, Dave Bautista, do these huge blockbuster roles but also do roles that are challenging to him because he wants to grow and be a better actor.”

Punk continued and commented on why he wants to follow in those trusted footsteps.

“…it’s not because I want to be rich or to be famous but I see how fun acting is and I see how playing dress-up, essentially, how fun that can be. When stuff’s hard, I tend to want to do it more and be good at it. I have that personality trait.”

Batista responded to a tweet on Punk’s quote and wrote, “I already knew this. And the talent is obvious. He’s going to be bigger in films than he was in wrestling. Save this tweet.”

Punk responded with, “I saved this tweet. Thanks Big Dave let’s gooooooooo!!!!! #dreamchasers”

You can see the tweets from Punk and Batista below:

I already knew this. And the talent is obvious. He’s going to be bigger in films than he was in wrestling. Save this tweet. https://t.co/c9uyyKTsOq — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 17, 2021

