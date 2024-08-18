CM Punk hopes to learn from WWE Hall of Famer, Shawn Michaels.

The Second City Saint spoke on this topic at a recent signing at Fanatics, where he explained why he would like to learn the NXT system, specifically how The Heartbreak Kid runs the yellow and black brand. Punk believes it would be beneficial for him in the long run.

Baby steps. I would love to work underneath Shawn at some point. It’s not like I want Shawn to go away, ‘Here, take over.’ I would want to learn from him and see how he operates and how he does things. NXT is sort of left alone. Triple H lets Shawn….he trusts Shawn. From NXT to the main roster are wildly different. I think it’s good to know both systems, and I can learn from everybody.

Punk has been in the headlines a lot over the past few days following his interview on the Masked Man Show. During that chat, he was asked about being perceived as a cancer in the industry. Those comments can be found here.

You can check out Punk’s comments on Michaels below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)