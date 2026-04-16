During an appearance on Complex’s GOAT Talk, CM Punk was asked which ‘GOAT Celebrity’ he wants to see in the ring in WWE.

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion went with celebrities who actually got their start and initially made their names as WWE Superstars.

“Dave Bautista [and] John Cena,” Punk responded. “I just want my friends to come back to work. I get a kick out of seeing celebrities crossover because it’s either the most spectacular car crash disaster, and there was a time when I probably was like, ‘No. The purity of pro wrestling.’”

Punk also gave high praise to Bad Bunny.

“Now, I realize there is a time and place for a little bit of everything for everybody,” he said. “Bad Bunny was a spectacular pro wrestler. This is the biggest, most recognized global pop star in the world and he’s a fan and he doesn’t want to just come and goof around. He took it seriously and did it. I would like to see Michael Shannon step in the ring because I think it would be the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen.”

CM Punk defends his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.