CM Punk wants to see Rey Mysterio shave Seth Rollins’ head.

Last night’s WWE RAW saw Rollins and Murphy destroy Dominik Mysterio with a kendo stick, right after Dominik and Rollins signed their contracts for the SummerSlam match. Rollins noted that Dominik will be able to use weapons during that match.

Rey Mysterio was not on last night’s RAW but he responded to the attack via Instagram.

“You took this to another level @wwerollins,” Rey wrote. “You will FKN pay for this!!”

Punk responded in the comments section and wrote, “Bro, shave his head. Never been done.”

Punk was referring to the 2010 WWE Over The Limit pay-per-view, which saw Mysterio defeat him in a Straight Edge Society Pledge vs. Hair match. Rey shaved Punk’s head after that bout.

As noted, Dominik also signed his contract to become a WWE Superstar on last night’s RAW. There is no word yet on when Rey will return to WWE TV to resume the feud with Rollins, but the return could come at SummerSlam on August 23.

You can see the comments from Rey and Punk below:

CM Punk here fantasy booking Rey Mysterio shaving Seth Rollins’ hair off. pic.twitter.com/Rs0I6lH3HC — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 11, 2020

