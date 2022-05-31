New AEW World Champion CM Punk and AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR seem closer than ever, and are apparently interested in teaming up for the potential Trios Tournament in AEW.

We noted before how FTR celebrated with Punk after Sunday’s big AEW Double Or Nothing main event win. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood hoisted Punk on their shoulders after the show went off the air, and continued the celebration on the stage.

FTR came to the ring wearing a fan-created “Sons of The Hitman” t-shirt, which shows WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart over Punk, Harwood and Wheeler.

A fan tweeted a photo of FTR and Punk after Double Or Nothing, and commented on how they would be a team for the potential Trios Tournament in AEW.

Punk responded, “Just give us the straps so we don’t have to hurt your favs.”

Dax tweeted a photo of the post-match celebration on Sunday and wrote, “Hey guys. We’re doing alright.”

Dax also tweeted a photo of he and Punk walking up the ramp after Double Or Nothing and wrote, “My dude.”

Punk and FTR have traded praise in recent months, which came after Punk and Jon Moxley defeated FTR on the February 9 AEW Dynamite, and then after Punk defeated Harwood in singles action on the March 23 show.

The AEW World Trios Titles have been rumored for a while now, and AEW President Tony Khan has teased that the titles may be introduced at some point, but there’s been no concrete update.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. You can see the related tweets below:

Just give us the straps so we don’t have to hurt your favs. https://t.co/6K3NKg55Wh — player/coach (@CMPunk) May 31, 2022

Hey guys. We’re doing alright. pic.twitter.com/rPgSHpUV4j — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 30, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.