CM Punk borrowed a piece of Charlotte Flair’s signature look at Saturday night’s WWE live event in Las Cruces, NM.

Fresh off reclaiming the WWE Championship on this past Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Punk had some fun before stepping into the ring at the non-televised event.

Prior to his entrance, Punk was shown backstage wearing one of Charlotte Flair’s trademark entrance robes. He then walked out to the stage wearing the robe before Flair emerged moments later to reclaim it in a humorous interaction that drew a big reaction from the live crowd.

Punk captured the WWE Championship earlier this week when he made a surprise return on Raw, stepping in on short notice to replace Cody Rhodes in a title match against Sami Zayn. Punk defeated Zayn to win the championship, marking his first WWE Championship reign since returning to the company.

Later in the evening, Punk teamed with Cody Rhodes ahead of their SummerSlam showdown, as the duo defeated Gunther and Ricky Saints in the night’s featured tag team match. They will join forces once again at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden on July 18, as they take on Gunther and Sami Zayn in the tag-team main event.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE House Show Results From Las Cruces, N.M. 7/11/26.

Charlotte Flair IG story finding CM Punk backstage at tonight's #WWELasCruces with her robe 😂😭😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZSGpteFyTC — Teffo (@Teffo_01) July 12, 2026