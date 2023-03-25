CM Punk comments on Rey Mysterio finally standing up to his son Dominik.

As noted, the lucha-libre legend punched Dominik on last night’s WWE SmackDown, then confirmed that he will face the Judgment Day member in a match at WrestleMania 39. This came after Dominik disrespected his mother and sister in front of Rey.

Rey later posted about the angle on his personal Instagram account, where he writes, “Every man has his limits…Don’t forget, she’s not only your mother, but my wife. See you at #WrestleMania.”

This is where Punk weighed in. The Chicago Savior, who recently got his name back in the headlines due to more AEW drama, commended Rey for standing up for himself and joking that he’s wanted to punch Dominik for years. His full comment reads, “Good for you Rey. I’ve wanted to punch him for 13 years!”

Check out Rey’s Instagram post below.