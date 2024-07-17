An update on CM Punk.

According to PW Insider, the former multi-time world champion was at the WWE Performance Center today working on getting cleared to compete by the WWE medical team. He has not wrestled since the Royal Rumble back in January, which is where he suffered a torn triceps at the hands of Drew McIntyre.

Despite being hurt Punk has remained a heavily presence on WWE programming, particularly to screw over McIntyre from becoming world champion. Rumors are that the two men will finally clash at SummerSlam, but Punk has not been cleared as of yet. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on this story.

